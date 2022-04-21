Leopard rescued in Waadgaon Shivar

NASHIK: A male leopard was rescued on Thursday morning from Waadgaon Shivar near Gangapur Girnare village in Nashik Tehsil. The leopard fell into a 40 ft deep well in the village. As soon as the forest department was informed about the incident, the Forest rescue team and the Eco Echo Foundation rescue team rushed to the spot. The team pulled out the leopard and conducted a successful rescue operation; around early morning. The leopard was rescued around 11:00 am.

On Thursday morning, Bala Khode (a farmer) went to his field early morning. He heard roars and water splash sounds from the well in his field. When he peeped into the well, he saw a leopard in the water. He immediately informed the villagers and then to the Forest Department. The forest team immediately reached the spot with the rescue van and cage along with the Eco Echo Foundation rescue team.

With the help of villagers, the rescue teams tied the cage with heavy ropes and lowered the cage into the well. The cage was then taken near the leopard. After several failed attempts, the leopard finally entered the cage. The cage door was immediately closed as soon as the leopard entered the cage. With help of the villagers, the cage was then pulled out from the well.

The Forest department informed that the leopard is a young male around four to five years old. The leopard is healthy, and no injuries were detected after a check up by the veterinary medical officials. He will be kept at the Forest Nursery and released in natural habitat after orders are received.