Leopard rescued in Sinnar

SINNAR: A leopard, which was sighted frequently in the Phule Nagar area of Sinnar taluka for the past several days, has finally been rescued by forest department. Citizens have taken a sigh of relief as leopard has been trapped in cage.

The villagers of Mauje Phule Nagar area found the leopard trapped in cage on Friday morning. After informing the forest department, the leopard has been taken to safety from there by forest department. According to the information received, the leopard’s roar was heard around in the middle of the night.

After this, the villagers went to the place where the cage was set up and saw that the leopard was trapped. After this, the forest officials at Sinnar Forest Department were informed about this. In the morning, the forest department took the leopard into safety.

The leopard was frequently sighted by the people for the past several days. Also, calves and dogs of many farmers in the area were hunted by leopards. Therefore, after the farmers demanded to set up a cage, the forest department had set up a cage at this place and leopard was trapped.