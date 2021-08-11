Deshdoot Times

Leopard rescued from well

Sandip Chavan

NASHIK: The leopard, which had gone in search of prey in the dark of the new moon at midnight , fell into a well at Bavandara Shivara in Kotbel village in Satana tehsil of the district and was rescued from the well yesterday. According to the forest department, the farmers here say that leopards have been circulating in Bavandara Shivara for the last several days. Last morning, farmer Vinayak Madhavrao Bachhav of Kotbel had gone to start the power pump in the field. This time they saw a leopard fall into the well. He informed the forest department about the leopard’s fall in the well, and the staff rushed to the spot.

