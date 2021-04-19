Leopard rescued from Gangapur Road area

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A leopard got rescued from the Nrusimhanagar area, Anandnagar, Gangapur Road area by a forest department in a rescue operation that lasted for three hours on Sunday. However, the curfew rules were flouted due to the large crowd of onlookers. The male leopard rescued by the forest department is two-two-and-half years old. The leopard was first sighted at 8.15 am on Sunday in Nrusimhanagar. Thereafter, some residents sighted it while it was passing opposite the residence of MP Dr. Bharti Pawar. </p>.<p>As soon as the forest department came to know about the incident, the rescue team of forest ranger Vivek Bhadane and veterinary officer Dr. Vaishali Thorat reached the spot. The team succeeded in tracking down the leopard. Accordingly, the team set up camp in the area and launched a search operation. Forest ranger Vivek Bhadane was in charge of the rescue operation. </p><p>They discovered that a leopard was hiding in a shed. After resting here for a few minutes, as soon as the officials approached started, the leopard jumped straight from the fence at the back into the parking lot of Akshardham Society. Since the leopard did not stay in one place, it was a big challenge for the forest officials to use a tranquilizing gun and make it unconscious. </p><p>While leaping into the open space under the ladder, the leopard jumped into the Chanakya building and hid there. Under the guidance of veterinary officer Vaishali Thorat, the forest workers hit him with a dart. Within minutes, the leopard became unconscious. The wildlife warden, RFO Vivek Bhadane, and forest personnel Sachin Aher entered the narrow passage. After confirming that the leopard is fully tranquilized, they carried it in a rescue van. The rescue operation was completed around 1 pm. Though city police were expected to take strict action against onlookers, they failed, and the curfew rules were flouted.</p><p><strong>Forest ranger Bhadane sustained minor injuries</strong></p><p>While rescuing the leopard, the leopard attacked Bhadane when he was preparing to dart him with a tranquilizing gun. He, fortunately, survived the attack. He was slightly injured when the leopard attacked him.</p>