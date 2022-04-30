Leopard rescued from 40 feet deep well in Igatpuri

NASHIK: Nashik West Forest Department, Igatpuri Range, has succeeded in rescuing a 1-year-old male leopard from a well at Taked Budruk in Igatpuri taluka. The rescue operation was successfully conducted by Forest Department rescue team and Eco Echo Foundation.

The incident, which took place at 8:00 pm on Friday night, had attracted a huge crowd of people near the well. It caused some delay in rescue operations. However, some villagers helped the rescue team.

As soon as the forest range office at Igatpuri received the information, the forest department officials rushed to the spot. A rescue operation was launched to get the leopard out of the well. The rescue team with help of the villagers, tied a cage with ropes and lowered the cage in well. Before that, a cot was lowered in the well for leopard to settle down on it. Then, the cage was taken near the leopard. The leopard was slowly and safely taken out of the well as soon as it entered the cage.

Under the guidance of Igatpuri Range Forest Officer Ketan Biraris and RFO Vivek Bhadane, the rescue team from Nashik, along with Forest beat officer Dattu Dhonnar, Forest Ranger Faiz Ali Sayyed, Gaurav Gangurde, Gorakh Bagul, Reshma Pathak, Malati Padvi, Swati Lokhande, Mujju Sheikh and forest laborers rescued the leopard. The leopard will be released into its natural habitat after a medical examination, said Ketan Biraris.