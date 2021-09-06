Leopard rescued at Kankori

NASHIK: An incident where a leopard fell into a well while hunting a cat at Kankori in Sinnar taluka was revealed on Sunday, September 5. After a efforts from morning, the leopard was rescued late evening on Sunday. Farmers in the village area have breathed a sigh of relief. It is estimated that leopards and cats may have fallen into the well owned by farmer Ganesh Sangale in Kankori on Saturday night.

Leopard and cat stayed in the well overnight. But in the morning, when the farmers of the area rushed to Sangle’s well, they saw a leopard sitting on the middle of the well. On the other side, a cat was seen sitting on the edge. The farmers informed Sarpanch Ramnath Sangale about this. After Sangle immediately informed the forest department about this, the staff of the forest department reached Kankuri at 8 in the morning. The police administration was also called for security.

Farmers in the area had gathered in large numbers to see the leopard. The Forest Department released a cage into the well to get the leopard out of the well, but the leopard did not dare to enter the cage until 3 p.m. About 15 to 20 Forest Department personnel were stationed at the site throughout the day.

After the tireless efforts of the forest department, the leopard that fell into the well was trapped into the cage in the evening and everyone breathed a sigh of relief. The leopard has been moved to Mohdari forest nursery in Sinnar. Under the guidance of Forest Officer Manisha Jadhav, Forest Officer Anil Salve, and farmers worked hard to get the leopard out of the well.