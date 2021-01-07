Leopard rescued after five hours’ efforts

<p>NASHIK: A young leopard that had entered into a farmer’s hut in Gangadwadi, Pimpalgaon Bhatata village of Igatpuri tehsil, was rescued after five hours’ efforts by the forest department. It had entered the hut of a farmer named Govind Hingole on Tuesday morning while the hut was closed.</p>.<p>The leopard had entered the hut while chasing a dog. The villagers informed the forest department as soon as they became aware of the situation. A rescue team of the department rushed to the spot and analysed the situation. Nashik west forest division sent tranquilizing equipment to rescue the leopard. </p><p>The rescue operation that started on Tuesday evening; lasted for five hours. The leopard was rescued in a cage laid at the entrance of the hut around 8.30 pm on Tuesday itself. Assistant conservator of forest Pawar visited the spot and provided his guidance in rescuing the leopard. Forest officer of Igatpuri Ramesh Dhomse, forest circle officer Bhausaheb Road, Dattu Dhonnar, forest guard Jadhav, and Manisha Sonawane took part in the rescue operation. </p><p>The forest department succeeded in trapping the leopard successfully. However, there is a possibility of the presence of a female leopard in the area. This information has triggered a wave of panic among local villagers. They are demanding that the forest department should implement the measures and set up a cage if it is required.</p>