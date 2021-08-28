Leopard rescued

NASHIK: The Nashik forest department, Deola forest range has rescued a leopard from a well. The incident took place on August 26, 2021 at around 5 pm. It was rescued late in the night by forest department personnel with help of villagers. It took four to five hours to take the leopard out from the well. Kamlakar Raghunath Nerkar, a farmer from Lohner village of Deola tehsil on Thursday at 5 pm informed the forest officials that a leopard has fallen in a well at his farmland plot no 992.

Accordingly, the forest personnel reached the spot. They found that a leopard fell into the well which was about 40 to 50 feet deep. It was sitting on the round corners carved in the well. Thereafter, the staff of the forest range Kalwan were called for help. After struggling for hours, the leopard was taken out at around 9:30 pm.

Due to the efforts of the police personnel, local villagers, forest officers and staff, the leopard was trapped safely into the cage lowered into the well. The leopard was immediately then taken to the forest office and nursery of the Deola forest range.

Thereafter, veterinary officer Dr. Zambare came to the office premises and conducted a medical examination of the leopard and said that the leopard is a male and should be around two and a half to three years old. The leopard was then released into the natural habitat at the suggestion of superiors.