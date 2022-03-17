Leopard kills three goats

NASHIK: A leopard attacked and killed three goats in Chachadgaon, near Umrale Budruk in Dindori Taluka yesterday. The goats belonged to Farmer Deepak Bhaurao Bhoye of Chachadgaon. This incident has instilled fear among residents, and villagers have demanded the forest department to set up cages in their area and take immediate action against the leopard.

The leopards’ presence in the area is affecting the livestock severely. Two years ago, leopards had killed three goats in the area. A similar leopard incident happened yesterday, thus creating an atmosphere of panic among farmers and agricultural labourers.

As soon as the forest department received the information, forest ranger Rekha Chaudhary rushed to the spot and did a panchnama. Farmers of Chachadgaon, Umrale Budruk, and the tiger team in Dindori have demanded the forest department to set up a cage immediately and help the villagers.