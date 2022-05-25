Leopard kills one in Girnare

NASHIK: Leopard attacks continue in Girnara Shivara near Gangapur and Alandi dams to the west of the city. In this area again, a leopard grabbed a farm labourer and took him to the field. Arun Hiraman Gawli (27, resident of Alivpada, Harsul) was killed in the attack. His body was found in a sugarcane field around noon on Monday (23), two days after the attack. This is the second human casualty in a leopard attack in over a month.

According to the Forest Department, the tribals, who were originally from the Harsul area, were migrating for agricultural work on a five-crore daily wage. However, some thought that he had returned to the village, so the workers with him did not inform the taluka police. Meanwhile, this morning there are fields owned by Dilip Kashinath Thete.

Two days ago, Arun Gawli was attacked by a leopard in a sugarcane field behind the Tomato farm. Arun got killed in the attack. As he was missing, his body was found in the field.

In survey No 354, a half-rotten and half-eaten male body was found on Monday. The farm labourers who were with him at that time identified the body as that of Arun. Police and Forest Department conducted an autopsy on the spot and shifted the body to the District Government Hospital for autopsy.

"The farm labourer had been missing for two days. His relatives and friends were searching for him everywhere. In the afternoon, his body was found rotting in a sugarcane field. Upon receiving the information, the team reached the spot. When the autopsy was performed, more than half of the corpse was damaged by wildlife. The possibility of a leopard attack cannot be ruled out. Trap cages are installed in the area. Farmers should not go out at night." - Vivek Bhadane, Forest Range Officer, Nashik

