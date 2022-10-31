Leopard kills goats, hens in cattle shed

Nashik

A leopard strayed into the cattle shed of a villager in Rahata tehsil and killed two goats and hens there, triggering panic in the area, a forest official said.

According to reports, two goats, a pet dog and five hens owned by farmer Dilip Ghorpade, killed in a leopard attack at Pimpri Nirmal in Rahata tehsil at night. The incident has triggered panic among the villagers in the area. The villagers are demanding that the forest department should install a cage to trap the big cat.

Ghorpade had two goats in the cowshed at Lambhali Mala in Pimpri Nirmal. Taking advantage of the darkness, the leopard attacked the cattle around 2.30 am early morning, killing two goats, a pet dog and five hens. Due to this, the farmer has suffered a financial loss around Rs thirty thousand.

In the meantime, The forest department staff visited the spot and conducted panchanama of the cattle killed in the attack in the cowshed. Forest official Sanjay Sakura and livestock officers besides villagers were present.