Leopard kills five goats in Vijaynagar

DEOLALI CAMP: Triggering panic, a leopard attacked and killed five goats owned by Sunil Lavhe at Kute farm here just after the big cat was trapped at Rahuri near Bhagur last week. The leopard was roaming in Vijayanagar area yesterday. According to information received, in Vijayanagar area of ward no. 8 of the cantonment, goats belonging to Lavhe was attacked by a leopard near Kailas Kute’s farmhouse at around 9.15 pm last night.

Two goats were killed and three others were injured in the attack who later succumbed to injuries. Former vice-president of the board Tanaji Karanjkar, Kailas Kute, Ramkisan Karanjkar and other citizens of the area have demanded forest department to set up a cage in the area. According to a complaint lodged by resident Badal Udawant, a cage has been set up at Jamal Sanatorium by the forest department.