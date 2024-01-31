Leopard kills 31-year-old girl

Nashik

A 31-year-old girl was killed when a leopard attacked on Tuesday morning at Tringalwadi of Igatpuri taluka of the district.

According to the forest department, the deceased girl has been identified as Meenakshi Shivram Zugre (age 31). Due to this incident, the entire village is under the shadow of terror.

A young girl, Meenakshi, is a resident of Nishanwadi (Tringalwadi) in Igatpuri taluka. In the early morning on Tuesday, Meenakshi came out of the house. A leopard that was sitting beside her house pounced on her. Unfortunately, she died in a leopard attack. On getting information about the incident, forest department staff led by Regional Forest Range Officer Ketan Biraris rushed to the spot.

The people in the area are demanding the forest department install a cage for the caught leopard.

Social activist Sitaram Gawanda has demanded to install cages in all parts of the taluka having the presence of leopards including this area to trap them. He has also demanded immediate financial assistance to the family of the victim.

Mathura Bhagat, President of Elgar Sanshikari Sangathan Mahila Aghadi, has also demanded immediate financial assistance for the family of the unfortunate victim. Meanwhile, the forest department has taken serious note of the issue and has started measures to trap the leopard.