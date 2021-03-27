Leopard killed

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A female leopard was killed when an unknown vehicle dashed her at Chandori Shivar in Niphad taluka of the district on Nashik-Aurangabad state highway. The forest department said a female leopard was found dead as an unknown vehicle hit her, killing her on the spot while crossing the road. Nearby villagers informed the police, and they rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass, police said. </p>.<p>According to the information received from the forest department, on Thursday night, around 8.30 pm, a forest ranger found a leopard, about two to three years old, dead in a collision with the vehicle. Forest officials conducted a panchnama at the spot, and the leopard was taken to the forest department nursery. The incident is being investigated with eyewitnesses in the area. The villagers informed that the leopard had died on the side of the road. Upon learning of the incident, the forest official reached the spot with the team. The carcass was moved from the vehicle to the forest nursery.</p>