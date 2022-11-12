Leopard hit by vehicle; Man injured by leopard

NASHIK
A female leopard was seriously injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Takli Phata near Chandori village on Nashik-Aurangabad Road at 9.30 pm on Thursday. Further in an irony of the situation the forest personnel who tried to help the injured leopard was attacked by the frightened cat and injured.
The villagers of the area informed about the accident to the Forest Department and staff reached the spot at night. But as soon as the forest labourer Vijay Mali approached the injured female leopard, the frightened leopard got up and attacked him. In this encounter, Mali was injured on his right leg.
In the din, the injured leopard who had managed to stand up ran in the near by vineyard. A search was laid in the area and after many efforts it was in the dawn hours of Friday that the forest officials were able to trap the injured leopard.
The forest department brought the injured female leopard to the forest park of Niphad on Friday. The female has been shifted to Junnar for treatment on same morning.
Meanwhile, injured forest personnel Mali he was shifted to a private hospital for treatment the same night.
As the shelter of leopards is depleting due to the sugarcane harvest, the leopards are moving toward human settlements for survival in the river areas.