Leopard gets stuck in a chicken cage; rescued

Nashik/Sangamner
A leopard was rescued after it got stuck inside a chicken coop near Sarole Pathar area in Sangamner taluka. The leopard that went out in search of prey at night entered the cage to catch a chicken. However, the incident of the leopard itself getting stuck in this coop happened in the Sarole Pathar area of Sangamner taluka.
Currently, as it is a winter chill, leopards are roaming in search of food. In the area, leopard sightings have increased to a large extent. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the citizens. One such leopard got stuck in the coop while searching for prey.
Farmer Ghanshyam Fatangare has an iron cage for the shelter of chickens. When the leopard, who was looking for food at night, saw chickens in the coop, he broke into it but got stuck.
Forest officer Chaitanya Kasar rushed to the spot along with his colleagues after the forest team came to know that the leopard was trapped in the chicken coop.
Farmers heaved a sigh of relief after the leopard was rescued from the chicken coop and locked in a cage of the forest department.