Leopard drowns while chasing prey

NASHIK: While chasing its prey at Gandharwadi, Makhmalabad Shivar, a leopard fell into an open well in the night. The water level of the well was more than half and had no corners. As a result, the leopard could not save its life. On Sunday, the farmers from the area came to know about this incident after peeking into the well. The forest department removed the body of the leopard afterwards.

Near Gangapur left bank canal, there is a nursery of Forest Development Corporation. At a short distance from here, plowing was started in Dhatrak Mala behind Kakadmala in Gandharwadi Shivar. While passing by the farmer Pramod Dhatrak peeked into the well. He saw the leopard floating on the water well.

As the body of a leopard was found, Dhatrak immediately informed his children. The youngsters immediately contacted the Nashik West Forest Department office.

The Nashik Range Forest Officer Vivek Bhadane, Forest Ranger Anil Ahirrao, Omkar Deshpande, Forest Ranger Uttam Patil, Govind Pandhare, Nana Jagtap, Sunil Khanjode, Ashok Khanjode and others reached the spots. The team reached the spot on foot as the Dhatrak Mala is far from the accessible route.

With the help of a stretcher rope, team members jumped into the well. The leopard’s body was put on a stretcher and pulled out in just a few minutes. The leopard’s body was immediately taken to the nursery by a wildlife rescue vehicle. The autopsy was performed by veterinary officer Vaishali Thorat. It was concluded that the leopard was drowned in the well about 48 hours ago, as the bodies had started to decompose completely, Thorat said.

The farmers said that leopards are now marching towards the farms. Currently, the tomato crop is in hand and the farm labourers are plucking tomatoes all day long. For the past few days, leopards have been spotted in the area, mostly in the evening, creating an atmosphere of fear. Kakad and Dhatrak families demanded that cages be set up in the area immediately.