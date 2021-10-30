Leopard dies in roadkill

NASHIK: The district has lost another leopard in the Roadkill incident. The leopard died on the Mumbai-Agra highway after being hit by a speedy unidentified vehicle. The leopard died within an hour after being hit by the vehicle. It was a fully grown six years old leopard.

The Forest Department has said that, in Nashik Forest range near the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Garden on Mumbai-Agra Highway, an unidentified vehicle hit the leopard. As soon as the department got the information; it hustled to the spot and was taken immediately to the forest nursery for treatment, but, unfortunately, the leopard died before the veterinary doctors could start the treatment.

When Corporator Rakesh Donde was on his way home from the highway with his colleagues, he saw the leopard lying on the road and informed the Ambad police station. Meanwhile, Donde took the leopard to the roadside. The leopard was alive then.

Donde took a shawl from his car to cover the leopard. Forest Range Officers of Forest Department Nashik Vivek Bhadane, Anil Ahirrao, Omkar Deshpande along with Eco Echo Foundations’ left for rescue. The rescue team of the forest department along with veterinary medical officer Dr. Sachin Vende and others reached the spot and took the injured leopard into custody.

The leopard was bleeding from his mouth as it was hit in the head and chest. Forest Range Officer Vivek Bhadane informed that the leopard died at night while undergoing treatment. Unfortunately, like in any other roadkill incident, a case has been registered against an unidentified vehicle. No trace of a suspect has been found in any such case till date.