Leopard dies in roadkill

NASHIK: An adult female leopard at Dindori on Mumbai-Nashik National Highway coming under Nashik Forest Reserve, died in a roadkill. An unidentified speedy vehicle passing on the national highway, hit the leopard. The leopard died on the spot. According to the information received from the forest department, on Monday night at around 12 AM, forest ranger found a female leopard, about three to four years old, died in a collision with vehicle.

Forest officials conducted a panchnama at the spot and the leopard was taken to forest department nursery. The incident is being investigated with eyewitnesses in the area. The passerby informed that the leopard had died on the side of the road. Upon learning of the incident, forest official reached the spot with rescue team. The body was moved from the vehicle to Forest nursery. Then it was autopsied and cremated. Search for an unknown vehicle is on.