Leopard cub reunited with mother

NASHIK: The reunion attempt of a mother leopard and a cub by the forest department and wildlife lovers was once again successful. The female leopard got separated from her newborn cub after going out in search of prey.

Within an hour, with the concerted efforts of forest officials and leopard experts, a 2-day-old male leopard cub was reunited with his mother at Gaulane village in the district.

Earlier, the cub was first spotted by the locals in the field owned by farmer Porje. They immediately called the forest department which in turn took cognizance of the situation and rushed to the spot to rescue the male cub and reunite with his mother safely.

The officials - RFO Vivek Bhadane, forest guard Uttam Patil, Abhijit Mahale and honorary wildlife warden and leopard expert Vaibhav Bhogle took special efforts in this endeavour.

"We find the cub in a good health. We kept it under observation and installed camera to keep a vigil on its movement," said Bhogle adding that surprisingly within 45 minutues, the male cub reunited with his mother.

Earlier during the lockdown period last year, the forest department had rescued a leopard cub in Pathardi village ahead of Vilholi and reunited it with her mom.

In the meantime, leopard expert Vaibhav Bhogle and his team members conducted awareness drive in the vicinity for the conservation of wildlife and measures to be taken in case the leopard is spotted or entered in civil area.

