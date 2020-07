NASHIK :

A leopard cub was trapped in a cage on Tuesday in Palse village of this district, informed forest officials.

According to the Forest Department, several such cages were laid in the sugarcane fields to entrap the felines having a free-run.

In the wee hours, the young leopard walked into a cage only to be discovered by the locals sometime later.

After receiving an alert, a team of reached the spot and took the custody of the animal, it apprised.