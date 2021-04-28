Leopard cub battling for life

NASHIK: The Nashik forest department and Eco Echo Foundation, on Monday night, rescued a leopard cub from a farm near Mohadi. The cub, just three to four months, is battling for life. The condition of the cub is still critical, informed veterinary experts. On Monday late night, the forest department got an unknown call that, a leopard cub was spotted in farmland near Mohadi village. The cub was lying in the water canals of farms, senseless. Soon after, forester Vaibhav Gaikwad, forester Gorakh Gangode, Shantaram Shirsat, Chetan Gawli, and honorary wildlife ranger Vaibhav Bhogle wildlife lover Sagar Kulkarni rushed to the spot.