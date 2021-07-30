Leopard awareness drive by forest dept

NASHIK: The western forest department has launched an awareness drive on leopards in Mohgaon and Babhaleshwar villages in the Darna river area. The drive was carried out in Mohgaon and Babhaleshwar villages under the orders of Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, west division and Vivek Bhadane, Forest Range Officer. Leopards have been spotted in the area for the past few days.

Forester Anil Ahirrao, Forest Ranger Govind Pandhare and Uttam Patil and others raised awareness. Forest department asked people to avoid going out alone at night, keep pets safe, do not leave children, elderly alone at night, carry a torch, keep a stick when walking alone at night, play loud music, plant crops at a short distance from the house.

Put large lights near the house at night, keep the premises clean in case of trees and shrubs, manage the household waste properly, otherwise the number of stray dogs will increase and leopard may come there, keep quiet if leopard is spotted and allow it to go. Posters were put up in various places in the villages giving information about leopards.