Leopard attacks pet dog at Rahuri

DEOLALI CAMP: While watering their fields yesterday evening, Sangle family witnessed a leopard attack on their pet dog where the leopard attacked the dog’s neck and tried to drag him away. However, as the family members started shouting and villagers gathered at the spot, the leopard ran away from their fields.

Press worker leader Rambhau Sangle and his son Sachin Sangle were watering their cabbage crops in their fields at Rahuri when they saw a huge leopard near their bungalow attacking their pet dog and dragging him away.

Instead of running away, the duo decided to stay and save their dog. They shouted and hit the leopard with stones. The villagers gathered and started hitting the leopard with stones.

As a result, the leopard fled the spot leaving the dog behind. Sangle family treated their injured pet immediately. All the villagers got scared due to this act and demanded the forest department to install cages in their area immediately.