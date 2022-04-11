Leopard attacks one in Girnare

NASHIK: A farm labourer was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Girnare village. It is learned that Eknath Tulasiram Dahwad resident of Trimbakeshwar tehsils was attacked on the farm early morning around 7 O’clock. He came to the farm for daily labour when the leopard attacked him on the neck.

After the attack, the people around in the area shouted. Leopard got scared and ran away immediately. But, the attack was very serious and the labourer was admitted to hospital and is now undergoing treatment.

The labourer has suffered serious injuries in leopard attack on his neck and has been admitted to Nashik District Civil Hospital for treatment. According to the information received, the labourer's condition is stable.