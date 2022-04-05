Leopard attacks girl in Trimbakeshwar

NASHIK: An eight-year-old girl got seriously injured in a leopard attack at the Ganga Mhalungi Forest area. Nashik Forest Department informed that Ramesh Shankar Pagi, resident of Shirasgaon, of Trimbakeshwar tehsil, was sleeping at Mari Aai Mandir Sadgaon in Mauje Girnare, Sadgaon Road. He was sleeping in the open with his family when a leopard attacked his daughter Aditi on Tuesday morning.

After the attack, the people sleeping in the area shouted. Leopard got scared and ran away immediately. However, the attack was very serious and the girl is in hospital undergoing treatment.

The girl has somehow survived the leopard attack. She has got seriously injured her neck and abdomen. She was admitted to Nashik District Civil Hospital for treatment. According to the information received, the girl’s condition is stable.