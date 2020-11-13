Leopard attacks girl in Igatpuri

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: A four-year old girl named Jaya Chavar was seriously injured in a leopard attack in Aadharwadi village in Igatpuri taluka. After being attacked by a leopard, her uncle ran towards her. After some efforts, the leopard ran away and the girl was saved. </p>.<p>On Wednesday evening, the leopard suddenly attacked Jaya while she was playing with her siblings in their farm. The leopard grabbed her neck in its jaw and was taking her into bushes. Jaya’s scream was heard as she was leaving the field. At this time, his uncle, who was working next to the farm, immediately ran towards the leopard and saved Jaya from the leopard’s jaw. The uncle also shouted and the leopard ran away. </p><p>The girl Jaya has sustained serious injuries on her neck and back in the incident and has been admitted to a rural hospital in Ghoti for first aid. However, as the wound was deep, she was admitted to Nashik District Civil Hospital for further treatment. Doctors said that her condition was improving after the treatment.</p>