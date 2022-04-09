Leopard attacks calf in Nashik

NASHIK: A calf was killed in a leopard attack at a cowshed in Pimpalgaon Khamb area in Pathardi Village at around 2:30 am. The incident has spread a fear among the farmers about their cattle.

At around 2:30 am on Thursday, a leopard attacked and killed a calf at Shivaji Jadhav’s cattle shed in Survey No 163. It was captured on a CCTV camera and the Forest Department is trying to locate leopard.

Due to the summer, many farmers in Pimpalgaon and Pathardi areas are sleeping outside the village due to high temperature even in night, so their lives are also at risk. From the point of view of farmers and villagers the Forest Department should take stricter action. They have also demanded the Forest department to set up cages in some places in the area to control the leopards. Sighting of leopard has become common and it has spread terror in the area. Even before this, leopards have killed cattle and stray dogs.

Cage installed

The calf was killed by a leopard in the cattle shed of Shivaji Jadhav’s farm in Survey No. 163 in Pimpalgaon Khamb, Pathardi area. Taking serious note of this, a panchnama has been issued by the forest department and a cage has been set up. The farmers in the area are terrified and have demanded that the forest department take care of them so that no one is harmed by the leopard’s attack. A cage has been set up at this place. Vijay Singh Patil of the Forest Department and his colleagues have set up a cage in Pimpalgaon Khamb area near Indira Nagar.