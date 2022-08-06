Leopard attacks a calf, two sheep

The incident occurred around 2 am early morning at the settlement of farmer Uttam Ghute at Nilwandi in Dindori tehsil. Two days ago, while the incident of attacking a calf at the residence of Anil Kond in Karanjavan is fresh, the leopard killed another calf again at midnight and attacked two sheep early hours of the morning at another place.

Therefore, two calves have been killed in two consecutive attacks in Karanjvan area in three days. Due to this, the fear of leopards has gripped the residents who are demanding that the forest department should install a cage immediately. In the western belt of the taluka, the residents are getting scared day by day as leopards are roaming freely.

In the western belt of Dindori taluka, including Lakhmapur, Mheluske, Oze, Awankhed, Karanjvan, Dahegaon, Waglud and Parmori citizens are seeing the free movement of leopards in the area. So far, leopards have preyed on goats, dogs, cows, calves and horse. At present, the agricultural work of Kharif season is going on a large scale and farmer is worried because of the fear of sudden leopard attack.

"The demand for setting up a cage in the Karanjvan area is gaining momentum day by day. The forest department should immediately install a cage at the place where the leopard attacked. The schools are resumed and panic gripped the students." - Ravindra More, former upsarpanch, Karanjvan