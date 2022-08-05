Leith’s softshell turtle rescued

During the monsoon season, the female turtles usually step out to lay eggs and thus, cross the roads to enter fields. These turtles are usually spotted on the riverside, and even though the reptile belongs to the critically endangered list, the Nashik district hosts a decent population of these species. Also, they step out at night. Therefore, drivers should drive within the speed limits to avoid these untoward accidents. - Vaibhav Bhogale, Wildlife Warden & Eco Echo Foundation’s member

Biodiversity conservation & policy change

The International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species is a critical indicator of world’s biodiversity health. Far more than a list of species and their status, the list is a tool to inform and catalyze action for biodiversity conservation and policy change, critical to protecting the natural resources we need to survive. The list divides species into nine categories: not evaluated, data deficient, least concern, near threatened, vulnerable, endangered, critically endangered, extinct in the wild and extinct. An IUCN Red List Critically Endangered species is one facing an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild.