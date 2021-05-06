Legal Services Authority offers free legal services

NASHIK: The Legal Services Authority of the district has offered free legal services to women, those economically backward and eligible persons. Four lawyers have been appointed for this. These lawyers will give free legal advice to those needy over phone, informed secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Prasad Kulkarni.

The functioning of the district court has been hampered due to the Covid-19 outbreak again. The hearing over the bail application and those cases which are in the final stage is taking place only. Women, economically backwards and those persons who are eligible as per rules of the District Legal Services Authority are facing various difficulties.

Considering this, the District Legal Services Authority has appointed two female and two male lawyers for this. Kulkarni has urged that those needy should contact the concerned lawyers on their mobile phone numbers, they will get legal help and guidance free of cost.