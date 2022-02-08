Leakage in Nandur Madhyameshwar dam

NASHIK: For the rabi season, 300 cusecs of water was released to the left canal of Nandur Madhyameshwar on Saturday. However, due to non-repair of the canal in the last several years, the canal has leakages in several places.

On Saturday, due to no maintenance of the dam leakage started . Thousands of cusecs of water were wasted due to the collapse of a drain slab near the Mhasoba temple, which is likely to hit the rabi season crops. The Nandur Madhameshwar which also serves as habitat for migratory birds will also get affected. The British built a stone dam at Khangaon Thadi on the confluence of Godavari and Kadava rivers in 1907-13.

The dam has been constructed for the purpose of storing water released from Gangapur and Darna dams in the area for agricultural irrigation. With the onset of winter, especially in December and January, the arrival of migratory birds occurs and in January, birds are counted every year.