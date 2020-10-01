Launch of Delta IV rocket with US spy satellite delayed

<p><strong>WASHINGTON :</strong></p><p>The blastoff of the Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle with US spy satellite NROL-44 at Cape Canaveral in Florida has been delayed, US spacecraft launch service provider United Launch Alliance (ULA) said on Twitter today (Thursday).</p>.<p>"The Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack (TCSR) called a hold at T-minus 7 seconds. TCSR controls the final 10 seconds of the #DeltaIVHeavy countdown. The safety system worked as intended to stop the countdown if a problem is detected," ULA said. </p>