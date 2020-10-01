Launch of Delta IV rocket with US spy satellite delayed
Deshdoot Times

Launch of Delta IV rocket with US spy satellite delayed

Abhishek Vibhandik

WASHINGTON :

The blastoff of the Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle with US spy satellite NROL-44 at Cape Canaveral in Florida has been delayed, US spacecraft launch service provi...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com