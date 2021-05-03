Launch of CT scan machine at Bytco Hospital

NASHIK: For the convenience of the citizens, the CT scan machine installed by Nashik Municipal Corporation at Bytco hospital was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Maharashtra Day. He also reviewed the work at the hospital.Considering the situation of Corona in Nashik city and its environs, the municipal administration is emphasizing on providing maximum service facilities to the patients while working at different levels. In this connection, a CT scan machine has been installed at Bytco Hospital.

A radiologist has been appointed there. The CT scan machine has been commissioned for the citizens. HRCT chest scan rates are fixed by the NMC. The rate has been fixed at Rs. 1000 per scan for patients at hospitals and maternity homes under NMC and Rs. 1500 for patients at other private clinics, hospitals and maternity hospitals.

Also, various instructions were given to avoid congestion in the hospitals by the relatives of the patients. Commissioner Kailas Jadhav inspected the implementation of the instructions. The commissioner also instructed the concerned department and the officers present to take strict measures to ensure that the medical treatment, snacks, meals, tea etc. are provided to the patients. He was accompanied by Divisional Officer Dr Dilip Menkar, Corona Room Officer Dr Awesh Palod, Head of Bytco Hospital Dr Jitendra Dhaneshwar and others.