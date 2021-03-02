Late admissions to technical education may get cancelled

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The admission process has recently been completed for the seats in polytechnics in 376 colleges; under the directorate of technical education. The directorate said if the registration gets delayed, the admission of the concerned students will be cancelled. The directorate has instructed the concerned colleges to immediately submit all the details of their admissions and their reports to it. </p>.<p>The admission process of a total of 62,122 students has been completed in 376 colleges. This is more than 10 per cent over the last two years. The Corona crisis has again led to a decline in admissions to various courses. But, admission to polytechnics has been increased by 10 per cent this year. On the other hand, many seats for degree engineering courses have remained vacant. </p><p>Against this backdrop, although the seats of polytechnic colleges have been filled more this time, all the admissions will be re-verified at the college level. “There is no provision for admission beyond the admission capacity in any college. However, additional admissions and late uploaded admission forms will not be accepted. Therefore, all polytechnic admissions across the state should be verified at the college level”, the directorate of technical education has directed all the divisional joint directors.</p><p> Instructions were also given to check the admission list of the students who have entered the diploma courses in government, non-government, aided, university departments, university controlled and private unaided institutions for the academic year 2020-21 and submit the final list of students for approval and verification report by March 31.</p><p> Admission will be cancelled It will get checked to verify whether the admissions in all the technical colleges take place as per the merit list. Also, are these admissions done as per the rules? This will also be taken into account. Admission of students concerned will be cancelled if the information of late admission, as well as admission taken more than the limit, is withheld. Relevant colleges and institutes will be held responsible for this.</p>