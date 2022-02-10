Lata Mangeshkar's ashes immersed in Ramkund

Nashik: Music legend Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were immersed in the sacred Ramkund on the banks of the Godavari river on Thursday morning. The family members of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar - sister Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar, her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Milind Narvekar and others were present at the brief religious ceremony.

Tight security arrangements were made by the city police administration as masses gathered to watch the solemn rites of the legendary singer. Earlier, a small prayer ceremony was conducted by Hindu priests with the family and a few close persons in attendance.

Later, the ashes were immersed in the holy Ramkund -- where it is said that Lord Rama used to take his daily bath during the 14-year exile. Lata Didi, as she was fondly called by all, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital on February 6 after prolonged spells of illness including Covid-19.

That evening she was accorded a public funeral with full state honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, various Central and State cabinet ministers, Bollywood celebs and others, besides thousands of her fans and admirers, at Shivaji Park.

The following day, Adinath Mangeshkar collected the copper urns containing the 'asthi' (ashes) and finally immersed them at Ramkund. In the past, the ashes of several leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Y B Chavan and others were immersed in the same holy spot.