Last eclipse of the year on Saturday

NASHIK: On December 4, a total solar eclipse, which is also the last solar eclipse of the year, will be visible from occurring. But, unfortunately, the astronomical phenomenon will not be visible from Nashik. This solar eclipse will be totally visible from Antarctica. NASA says that the cosmic phenomenon will also be visible from a few other parts of the globe.

NASA has published an interactive map, which shows the path of the solar eclipse across Earth’s surface. On December 4, the eclipse will not be visible from India. Only a partial solar eclipse will be visible on October 25, 2022. On average, solar eclipses happen every 18 months somewhere on Earth but they last only a few minutes.

But, the duration of the December 4 eclipse will be 1 hour, 43 minutes. It will be an opportunity for astronomical scholars to study the positioning of the different planets, stars, and galaxies. Timing of the eclipse For Indian time, the eclipse begins at 12:30 pm, peaks at 01:03 pm, and ends at 01:36 pm.

The solar eclipse will not be visible to everyone in India, but you can watch the celestial event online. Timeanddate.com will publish a live stream link of the solar eclipse so that you can watch this event online on December 4.