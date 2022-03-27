Last chance by MSRTC

NASHIK: ST employees are on strike for the last four months. The corporation has given one last chance to the ST employees to get back to work who have been grieving for a merger with the government. The MSRTC management has given a deadline of March 31 for employees to rejoin the work.

The corporation has worked hard to start the service of ST, and the disciplinary application for the same will be cancelled. Those whose service was terminated will also be given a re-appointment from April 1. General Manager Madhav Kale has informed all the department controllers about this. It will be interesting to see how many employees will join in four days? The committee has already stated that a merger is not possible immediately.