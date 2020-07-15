Lasalgaon COVID-19 Care Centre : 100 patients recovered, discharged

Nashik: What happens when the healthy diet and mental support is provided to patients along with proper treatment and care by the attending hospital doctors, staff and nurses, as it is evident from the improving recovery rate of the COVID-19 patients at COVID-19 Care Centre in Lasalgaon rural hospital, the village where first positive case was appeared in the district.

As many as 100 Corona patients including an 8-day old baby boy have so far been successfully treated, cured and discharged from the Lasalgaon COVID-19 Care Centre. Lasalgaon is the first village in the district where first corona case had appeared.

Doctors, nurses, staff and sanitary workers of the COVID-19 Care Centre at Lasalgaon have taken proper care of patients infected with Covid-19 disease, and so far over 100 Corona patients have been successfully treated by the centre.

All the patients have been discharged. "Due to the diligence of the centre staff, we could achieve this success," said resident medical officer Dr Anant Pawar while honouring the staff fighting against the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 21 patients, including an eight-day-old infant were discharged from the centre yesterday after 12 days of successful treatment. While taking care of all this, not a single employee of the centre suffered infection which is also special in itself.

The care centre is being monitored by district collector Suraj Mandhare and district surgeon Dr. Suresh Jagdale. On the occasion, along with With Dr Anant Pawar, Dr. Rajaram Saindre, Covid Care Centre's Dr. Balkrishna Ahire, medical officer Pawan Baradpurkar and Dr. Rahul Udpi were present.

Patients in this care centre are encouraged through yoga and exercise to boost their immune system. Patients are also provided with timely snacks and nutritious food as well as hot drinking water and herbal extracts to boost their immune system.

Covid-19 patients need mental support at this time, and all the doctors, colleagues and other staff members recognize this need and treat the patients with kindness and help them to get out of this highly infectious disease.