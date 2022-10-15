Lantern workshop at The Nalanda Academy

Nashik

Lantern is related to light, Light symbolically win over the darkness, in this way it provides confidence. Diwali, the festival of light marks light over darkness and Knowledge over ignorance.

Recently Lantern Workshop was conducted in The Nalanda Academy. Teachers explained kids how to make lantern in easy way. They made lanterns of different shapes, sizes and colours. Teachers told students making lantern can be Best out of Waste activity.

Lanterns can be made with water bottles, straw, paper, bowl, cup disposable plates, Spoons, forks, newspaper, cds, tissue papers etc. This is to promote green environment concept, at the same time provide entertainment with the festival celebration. Tiny tots were very excited and enjoyed the workshop with enthusiasm.