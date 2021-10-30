Landmarks, geo-tagging mandatory now

NASHIK: Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has issued orders to all the concerned officers of Nashik division to mandatorily take photographs of landmarks and make geo-tagging while inspecting the farm-roads of the farmers who are claimants for the same to avoid future land disputes.

Many claims regarding farm roads and temporary roads connecting to the farm fields of the farmers are submitted to Tehsil office. In this new order, it is mandatory for the Tehsildar and other Revenue Officers to be present at the farm site at the time of inspecting and surveying.

In case of plaintiffs and defendants are present along with Tehsildar and other Revenue Officers while inspecting the farm site in case of farm road dispute, use of geo-tagging, including clicking real-time photos and latitude and longitude photos, is now being made mandatory.

Such orders have been issued by Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game to all the officers of Nashik Division. This will help in resolving the claims of farmers based on merit for agricultural land and roads using modern technology.

In case of a road dispute, the photograph thus taken in person will be a legal part of the road claim case and will need to be taken into consideration at the time of actual hearing and in passing judgment in a dispute case. Many cases of farmers' farm roads as well as temporary roads are regularly filed in the tehsil office. Sometimes, disputes arise and an issue of law and order also arises.

"When dealing with road cases, the full names, addresses, signatures of the parties, the arbitrator, the obstruction of the road and the full name and designation and signature of the officers inspecting the site will be required. This will help in resolving farmers’ claims effectively in the case of agricultural land and occupation roads using geo-tagging and a comprehensive legal system."- Radhakrishna Game, Divisional Commissioner