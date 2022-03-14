Land acquisition in district to begin from August

NASHIK: The Surat-Chennai Greenfield Expressway passes through six talukas of Nashik district and considering this, land acquisition of 996 hectares will start from August through direct purchase. For this purpose, land measurement on a stretch of 1250 km is underway in the district. The expressway will help reduce the distance between Nashik and Surat to 176 kilometres. Therefore, Nashikites can reach Surat city in just two hours.
Meanwhile, the district administration has started a joint survey of the land portion under the project. The measurement is expected to be completed by July. After that, the land acquisition process will start in August. Land compensation is an important aspect of the land acquisition process. The entire district is keeping an eye on the fair rate at which farmers will be compensated. Two to four times the Ready Reckoner’s rate is compensated to the project-hit farmers. At present, it seems that the speed of work of this expressway will depend on the fair value of compensation.
Hyderabad-based Arvi Associates Architecture Designer Consultant has been given the contract for the survey of the road. 996 hectares of land will be acquired for this expressway passing through 609 villages in Nashik district. This is a total distance of 122 kilometres. Land acquisition will be done in Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, and Sinnar talukas covering 69 villages. It includes the highest number of 23 villages in Dindori.