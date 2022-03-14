Land acquisition in district to begin from August

Meanwhile, the district administration has started a joint survey of the land portion under the project. The measurement is expected to be completed by July. After that, the land acquisition process will start in August. Land compensation is an important aspect of the land acquisition process. The entire district is keeping an eye on the fair rate at which farmers will be compensated. Two to four times the Ready Reckoner’s rate is compensated to the project-hit farmers. At present, it seems that the speed of work of this expressway will depend on the fair value of compensation.

Hyderabad-based Arvi Associates Architecture Designer Consultant has been given the contract for the survey of the road. 996 hectares of land will be acquired for this expressway passing through 609 villages in Nashik district. This is a total distance of 122 kilometres. Land acquisition will be done in Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, and Sinnar talukas covering 69 villages. It includes the highest number of 23 villages in Dindori.