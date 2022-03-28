Lam Road widening work in progress

DEOLALI CAMP: One of the main roads connecting Deolali Camp and surrounding villages to Nashik is finally being repaired, and even the road widening is in progress. Due to the widening and repairing work, the accidents on the road will reduce drastically.

In 2019, MLA Saroj Ahire had demanded Deolali Cantonment Board to repair the Lam Road. However, due to lack of funds, the board couldn’t complete her demand. She advised the board to transfer the road under the government, and they shall repair the road. In 2020, after the board approved the proposal, the road was transferred under the government’s Public Works Department.

She spoke to the government’s senior officials about the poor condition of the road, its importance in residents' lives, and major and minor accidents happening on the road. After listening about the road’s plight, the government sanctioned Rs 5 crore through the Public Works Department for the road. Last month, State Minister Prajakt Tanpure inaugurated the road’s development work.

On behalf of Jestha Nagrik Sangh (Senior Citizens Association), Mr Bhairavnath said it is important to repair the widen the road for the safety of all. Before road asphalting, it is being widened to provide a better commuting experience to travellers.

Residents stated as this work will be completed before the monsoon season, all accidents that happen on this road in the monsoon season shall be averted. Therefore, residents have breathed a sigh of relief.