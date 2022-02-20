Lack of staff in Tribal PWD

NASHIK: An Independent Public Works Board has been formed for effective implementation of various schemes of the Tribal Development Department. However, due to lack of staff in this department, many projects have been affected and the work related to this department is also going on very slowly.

As there are about 63 vacancies in Nashik cadre in various cadres, there is additional work stress on other officers and employees who are currently working. Nashik Tribal Public Works Board consists of Nashik and Thane divisions. A total of 120 posts including Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineer, Deputy Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer and Deputy Engineer, Branch Officer and Junior Officer, Civil Engineering Assistant and other posts have been sanctioned for this Board.

Out of which, only 57 posts have been filled and 63 posts are vacant. Due to the large number of vacancies, senior officers have limitations while working. Nashik Division has got full time Superintendent Engineer and Executive Engineer. However, 6 out of 9 posts of Deputy Executive Engineers have been filled and 3 posts are vacant, 20 out of 38 posts of Branch Engineers have been filled, but 18 posts have not been filled yet.

Out of 20 posts of Civil Engineering Assistant, 18 posts are vacant and only 10 posts are filled. Superintendent Engineer and Executive Engineer are working in Thane Division. All the four posts of Deputy Executive Engineer have been filled. There are 5 vacancies for Branch Engineer and 11 vacancies for Civil Engineering Assistant.