Lack of health facilities in Old Nashik area

Farooq Pathan
Nashik
Though Nashik city is developing fast, Old Nashik area is still undeveloped. The population of the area has gone up to about three lakh, but the residents are not getting the proper health facilities.
There is lack of various health facilities. Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital has been built in Dwarka area, but it has not been fully equipped.
As the entire hospital was reserved for Covid patients during Corona epidemic, poor people in Old Nashik suffered a lot. Since the last two months, the hospital has been reopened for common citizens. but they are not getting required health facilities.
The lack of health facilities is causing trouble to the citizens. Various epidemics are also a constant concern of the citizens. Citizens have demanded that the administration should pay attention to this and provide proper health facilities to them.
The state government has started a divisional referral hospital at Shalimar Chowk in 2008 with the aim of providing quality healthcare to the citizens of North Maharashtra. Citizens not only from North Maharashtra, but also from West Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha come for treatment in this hospital. However, health equipement in cardiac, kidney and cancer department are out of date. Patients especially heart patients are affecting by this.
According to the received information, 2,547 angiography, 1,014 angioplasty and only 127 bypass surgeries were done in the hospital in the last six months. This hospital has provided maximum benefits of Mahatma Phule Jeevandayai Arogya Yojana to the patients. However, due to the negligence of the public works department, many systems in the hospital have been frequently shut down for the past few days.
Between April and October, 127 bypass surgeries have been performed in this hospital. As equipments in the hospital are out, of date, the patients coming from North Maharashtra and other parts are facing difficulties. The cathlab machine in the cardiology department is out of date since two years. Government has given its nod to purchase a new one. Though a fund of Rs. 9 crore has been approved for referral hospitals in Amravati and Nashik, the tender process is still delayed.