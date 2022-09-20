Lack of adequate parking space

NASHIK: The busy Gangapur Road, College Road, Anandvali, Mahatma Nagar, Patil Galli and adjacent localities, which are famous for high-rise residential areas of Nashik city, continue to have a complex problem of parking. There are many big showrooms as well as commercial establishments and commercial offices in these places.

However, due to the lack of adequate parking facilities in these areas on behalf of the administration, small and big vehicles are parked directly on the road in many places. This leads to traffic jams, while citizens also face huge inconvenience.

It seems that the administration has not made ample parking arrangements for vehicles. Due to the rapid development of the city, due to the lack of space for parking vehicles, a tradition of parking vehicles on the roads has started.

The same problem persists in new settlements including the Gavthan area of Nashik city. This is also a major problem in the area known for high-profile housing in Nashik city.

According to the law, it is necessary to allot the parking space while constructing the building, but in some places, encroachment on the parking space is also seen after the construction of the building.

However, since the municipal corporation does not have a special mechanism to find such buildings and take action against them, parking spaces are encroached upon when many buildings are constructed.

As a result, people coming from outside the building or commercial building have to park the vehicle on the road and go to the respective building, on the other hand, after the vehicle is parked at the no parking zone, through the traffic police, action is also taken to lift it with the help of a crane.

The offender also has to bear a financial penalty. However, it is necessary for the administration to make sure that the parking space has not been encroached upon. For this purpose, it needs to conduct regular inspections of such buildings.

