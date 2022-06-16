Labour falls from 7th floor; dies

NASHIK: A construction worker fell off the seventh floor of a building in Wadala village and died due to the absence of safety gear at the site. As per the information received, Kisku aka Bablu Murmu Thakur (54, resident of Baganwari, North Midnapore, West Bengal), was working at a construction site; located behind I.N.D. Developers’ Significant Building Society, Garib Nawaz Colony, Wadala village, Nashik. He fell off the seventh floor of the building on May 26. He sustained grave injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered against Ishwar Raghunath Shinde (32, resident of Gurujyot Society, Datta Mandir Road, near Surana Hospital, Nashik Road) at Indiranagar Police Station.