Lab capacity will go up to 5000: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The capacity of the lab in the District General Hospital is 800. But now an automatic extraction machine has been installed there and its calibration work is underway. Once the system is operational, the swab testing capacity will go up to 5,000. Also, the lab at Bytco Hospital will be working at a fast pace. Bytco’s lab will also be launched by March 25. Its capacity will also be 5000. </p>.<p>In this way, it will be possible to check 10,000 samples a day, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Also, increasing the capacity of this lab will make contact tracing and swab testing much easier. Citizens are responding well to the restrictions imposed on the crowd. Therefore, there will be no increase or decrease in that restriction. </p><p>Those curbs will continue as well. Also, in the case of masks, a fine of Rs. One thousand was in force. The purpose was not to intimidate the citizens but to create immediate awareness among the citizens about this issue. </p><p>It has been decided to reduce it to Rs 200 everywhere as the expected results are now visible among the citizens at the regional level. Also, if patients living in home isolation are found violating the rules, they will be prosecuted for violating the Disaster Management Act, warned District Collector Suraj Mandhare.</p>