Deshdoot Times

Lab capacity will go up to 5000: Mandhare

Total city capacity will be 10K samples a day
Lab capacity will go up to 5000: Mandhare
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
District Collector Suraj Mandhare
lab Capacity
5000 tests
10K samples a day
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com