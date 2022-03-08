Kuwar Ganesh selected for Paris-Brest-Paris event

NASHIK: In a yet another proud moment for the district, Kuwar Ganesh of Bhagur has been selected for the Paris-Brest-Paris cycling event; scheduled for next year. Shiv Sena District Chief Vijay Karanjkar felicitated Kuwar for his achievement.

Kuwar has covered all endurance cycling rides of 200 km, 300 km, 400km, 600 km within a year, also known as Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs), organised by Audax India Randonneurs, recognised by Audax Club Parisien, France.

He has achieved the “Super Randonneur” title six times in a year, making him the first person in Maharashtra with such an achievement. He completed 24 enduring rides of different distances in different places of Maharastra and Gujarat and got honoured with this title six times.

Nilesh Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Pratik Kumar, Praveen Wagh, Sangam Kumar, Sachin Baird, Dattaji Kumar and others congratulated him and wished him luck for the PBP (Paris-Brest-Paris) cycling event.

AIR

Audax India Randonneurs (AIR) is an all-India organisation of randonneurs, recognised by Audax Club Parisien (ACP) for conducting and overseeing all Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs) and Audax events in India.

Randonneuring

Randonneuring is long distance endurance cycling with rides of 200, 300, 400, 600 and 1000 kms called Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs). Audax Club Parisien (ACP), a French Club, is an international governing body for randonneuring that administers and oversees the BRMs’ conduct worldwide. This style of riding is non-competitive, and self-sufficiency holds utmost importance.