KTHM gets 3.5 ranking in innovation

NASHIK: The KTHM College of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) for the academic year 2020-21 has received 3.5 star rankings out of 4 in the rankings announced by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education. The ranking has been given based on various start-ups, innovation, and entrepreneurship activities in various colleges and universities across the country.

The Institutional Innovation Council (IIC) initiative under the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education has been started from the academic year 2018-19. Under this, various activities are organized in the college for students and professors on the subject of start up, innovation as well as entrepreneurship.

The ranking is announced for various colleges and universities across the country for the programs conducted under IIC. This year, KTHM College has received 3.5 out of 4 star rankings for the programs conducted under the Innovation Council. The IIC KTHM Coordinator Dr. Amol Rahane, Convener Dr. Aniruddha Bhagat, and all the committee members are appreciated by the College Principal Dr. VB Gaikwad and IQAC Coordinator Dr. ND Gaikwad.

In this academic year, one student’s start-up and four professors’ patents have been registered in the college. General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Neelima Pawar, President Dr. Tushar Shewale, Speaker Manikrao Boraste, Secretary Dr. Sunil Dhikale, Deputy Speaker Raghonana Ahire, all executive members, and Education Officer Dr. DD Kajle has congratulated students and professors for this achievement.